Swedbank AB Purchases New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.34% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,601.70. The trade was a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 7.0%

ANF stock opened at $87.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

