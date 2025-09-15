Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

A stock opened at $123.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

