Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Aercap were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aercap in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aercap in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Aercap Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AER stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $125.45.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

