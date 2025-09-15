Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $641.14 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $603.59 and a 200 day moving average of $514.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. This represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

