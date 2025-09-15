Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 156,063 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $159.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.70. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.75 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.24.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

