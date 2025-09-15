Swedbank AB Sells 100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.36.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

