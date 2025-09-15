Swedbank AB Sells 1,331 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $141,599,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $223.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.64 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

