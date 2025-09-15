Swedbank AB Sells 1,911 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Swedbank AB cut its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Docusign worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $78,040.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,042.77. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $28,897.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,006.30. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,365 shares of company stock worth $6,050,856. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

