Swedbank AB Sells 2,713 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $141.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.