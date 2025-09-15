Swedbank AB Sells 46,500 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

ONTO opened at $111.10 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $228.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.43.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

