Swedbank AB Sells 666 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Swedbank AB lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

