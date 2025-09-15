Swedbank AB Sells 99,402 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,402 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after buying an additional 754,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after buying an additional 512,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of ODFL opened at $144.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.71 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

