Swedbank AB Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after buying an additional 580,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after buying an additional 573,696 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Atlassian by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,894,000 after buying an additional 523,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,506,000 after buying an additional 124,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $174.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average of $203.05. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $154.07 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,605.20. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,200.40. Following the sale, the director owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,605.20. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,948 shares of company stock valued at $97,536,133 over the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

