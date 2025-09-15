Swedbank AB Trims Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

