Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.8%

SYF opened at $75.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.