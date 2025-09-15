Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $585.3333.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $425.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

