Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Target by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $90.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.