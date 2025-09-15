Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,100 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Telstra Group Stock Up 0.0%

OTCMKTS TLGPY opened at $16.54 on Monday. Telstra Group has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

