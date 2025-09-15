The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.70), with a volume of 589556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.40 ($1.71).

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 45.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6,415.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.15.

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The bank reported GBX 1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.23% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

