United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Galvan Research decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

