VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Short Interest Update

VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 772,500 shares, a growth of 179.1% from the August 15th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 892,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

OUNZ opened at $35.09 on Monday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

Get VanEck Merk Gold ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Merk Gold ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.