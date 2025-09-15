Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,312 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after acquiring an additional 371,049 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 346.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $395.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $402.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.07.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

