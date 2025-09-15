Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,664 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in General Motors by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 95,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $5,106,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

General Motors Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:GM opened at $58.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

