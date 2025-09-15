Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 76,562 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Trex by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 777,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403,203 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Trex by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 739,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 426,561 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 392,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Trex’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

