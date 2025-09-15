Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Clarivate PLC $CLVT

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,855,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 156.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Clarivate by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 52.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,096.59. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $4.30 on Monday. Clarivate PLC has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

