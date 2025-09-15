Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1,619.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,251 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Standex International worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Standex International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Standex International by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Standex International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Standex International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,200. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $606,179.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. This represents a 26.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $204.37 on Monday. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $212.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

