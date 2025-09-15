Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $195,323.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,232.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $235.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

