Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 37,240 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $25,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,339,000 after purchasing an additional 560,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,139,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,120,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,545,000 after purchasing an additional 316,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,063,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 181,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BRO stock opened at $93.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $125.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

