Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,331,426 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 110,014 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $138.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average is $136.92.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

