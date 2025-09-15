Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 20,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,702,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

DLR stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

