Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 408.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,940 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Alignment Healthcare worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALHC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 72,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 65,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.04 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALHC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 29,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $484,669.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 572,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,627.55. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,127,049 shares in the company, valued at $19,159,833. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,142,077 shares of company stock worth $18,068,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

