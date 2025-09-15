Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Centene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

