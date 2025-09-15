Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $22,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,709,000 after buying an additional 151,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,496,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,553,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Loews by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,549,000 after purchasing an additional 207,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 758,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $97.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

