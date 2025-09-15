Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 3,376.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,087 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Vita Coco worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 405,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 631,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,782,224.90. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $78,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 618,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,617. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,800 shares of company stock worth $3,414,496. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

