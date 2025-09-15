Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $214.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.15. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $232.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $4,488,824.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,561,628.03. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at $38,994,951.94. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,847 shares of company stock worth $67,200,247 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.