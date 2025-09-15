Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,170 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 92.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 11,375 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $468,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,632.36. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $181,271.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,629.40. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $42.07 on Monday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

