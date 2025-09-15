Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,342 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,808 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Rocket Lab worth $24,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 39.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,118 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Rocket Lab Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $212,063.14. Following the sale, the director owned 419,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,005,213.22. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rocket Lab

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.