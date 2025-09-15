Voya Investment Management LLC Has $18.46 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after purchasing an additional 495,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,819,000 after acquiring an additional 232,401 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 176,290 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after acquiring an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,846,053,000 after purchasing an additional 105,811 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $556.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $544.74 and its 200-day moving average is $506.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $570.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

