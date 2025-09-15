Voya Investment Management LLC Has $20.26 Million Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 1,744.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 27.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 39.3% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 504.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $113.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

