Voya Investment Management LLC Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,147 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GitLab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GitLab by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,505. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,555 shares of company stock worth $22,226,966 in the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

GitLab Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.50 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

