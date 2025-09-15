Voya Investment Management LLC Has $20.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,753,329 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $78.87 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

