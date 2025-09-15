Voya Investment Management LLC Has $23.08 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

