Voya Investment Management LLC Has $23.92 Million Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.15.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

