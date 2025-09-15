Voya Investment Management LLC Has $25.17 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,983 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.17% of Select Medical worth $25,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 47.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $416,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $460,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM opened at $12.53 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

