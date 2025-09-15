Voya Investment Management LLC Has $26.26 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 127.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.