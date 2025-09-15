Voya Investment Management LLC Has $27.37 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,695,117 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $27,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lantheus by 68.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 117.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

