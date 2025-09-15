Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 548.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,245 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,701 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $156,193,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,410,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $120,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $115.03 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock valued at $589,293,510. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

