Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 214.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after buying an additional 283,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,100,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,634,000 after buying an additional 120,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intapp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,655 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intapp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Intapp by 36.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 648,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,968 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $124,062.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 879,434 shares in the company, valued at $36,760,341.20. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $347,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,322,761.50. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,649 shares of company stock worth $4,224,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.17, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

