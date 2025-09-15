Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,488 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $20,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 44,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.