Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 465,862 Shares of Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,862 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.29% of Genius Sports worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 46.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GENI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Genius Sports Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.87. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

